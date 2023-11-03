Allogene's (ALLO) Q3 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 37 cents per share in third-quarter 2023, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 53 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 58 cents.

ALLO recorded revenues of $0.04 million during the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.05 million. Revenues were down 12% year over year.

Quarter in Detail

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $46.0 million, down 28% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses declined 10.0% year over year to $17.0 million.

Allogene had $497.7 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Sep 30, 2023, compared with $544.5 million as of Jun 30, 2023.

Maintains 2023 Guidance

Allogene anticipates operating expenses for the full year to be approximately $340 million, which includes non-cash stock compensation expenses of around $80 million.

Cash burn for 2023 is expected to be approximately $230 million. Based on these projections, management expects the existing cash runway to be sufficient to fund operations into second-half 2025.

Pipeline Update

Allogene has six pipeline candidates in early-stage of clinical development, including five AlloCAR T cell product candidates, namely ALLO-501, ALLO-501A, ALLO-715, ALLO-605 and ALLO-316 and a monoclonal antibody (mAB) ALLO-647.

ALLO-501 is being evaluated in a phase I ALPHA study for r/r non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) subtypes. A second-generation version of ALLO-501, ALLO-501A, is also being developed for NHL in the phase I/II ALPHA2 study.

Management is currently enrolling study participants in the phase II portion of the ALPHA2 study, which evaluates ALLO-501A in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) large B cell lymphoma (LBCL). The study is expected to complete enrolment in the first half of 2024, and a data readout is expected by 2024-end.

ALLO-316, the company’s first CAR T candidate for solid tumors, is being evaluated in the phase I TRAVERSE study in adults with advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC). Dose escalation in the TRAVERSE study is expected to be completed by early 2024. Allogene intends to target an academic forum in early 2024 to provide an update on this study.

