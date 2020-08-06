Allogene's (ALLO) Q2 Loss Widens Y/Y, Pipeline Progresses

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred loss of 53 cents per share in second-quarter 2020, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 41 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 55 cents.

With no marketed products, the company did not record any revenues during the quarter.

Shares of Allogene have gained 48% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 5.7%.

Quarter in Detail

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $47.3 million, up 48.9% from the year-ago quarter. The significant increase was presumably due to higher clinical activities.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased 11.8% year over year to $15.9 million.

The company had $1.1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Mar 31, 2020 compared with $553 million as of Mar 31, 2020. The increase was led by a follow-on offering that raised $632.5 million in gross proceeds.

2020 Guidance Maintained

Allogene maintained its guidance for 2020. The company expects full-year loss to be in the range of $260-$280 million, including stock-based compensation expense of $70 million to $75 million.

Pipeline Update

Allogene has four pipeline candidates in early-stage of development, including three CAR T cell product candidates — UCART19, ALLO-501, ALLO-501A and ALLO-715 — and a monoclonal antibody (mAB), ALLO-647. Please note that the company utilizes ALLO-647 as part of its differentiated lymphodepletion regimen in clinical studies, ALLO-501 and ALLO-715

Initial data from the phase I study evaluating ALLO-501 demonstrated an overall response rate of 75% and a complete response rate of 44% in CAR T naïve relapsed/refractory (r/r) Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma patients.

Allogene initiated enrollment in an abbreviated phase I study, which will evaluate next generation anti-CD19 AlloCAR T, ALLO-501A, in patients with r/r large B-cell lymphoma, during the second quarter. The company anticipates to begin the phase II portion of this study in 2021. Please note that ALLO-501A is the second-generation version of ALLO-501.

A phase I study is evaluating ALLO-715 in patients with r/r multiple myeloma. The company plans to initiate a phase I study to evaluate ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor (“GSI”), nirogacestat, for treating R/R MM in the second half of 2020.

