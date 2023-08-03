Allogene's (ALLO) Q2 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Sales Miss

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred a loss of 53 cents per share in second-quarter 2023, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 59 cents. In the year-ago quarter, the company reported a loss of 52 cents.

ALLO recorded revenues of $0.04 million during the quarter, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate that was pegged at $0.1 million. Revenues were down 48.8% year over year.

Shares of Allogene have lost 25.4% in the year-to-date period compared with the industry’s 12.3% decline.



Quarter in Detail

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $62.0 million, up 8.5% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses declined 5.0% year over year to $18.5 million.

Allogenehad $544.5 million of cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Jun 30, 2023, compared with $514.0 million as of Mar 31, 2023. This rise in cash balance was due to the completion of an equity financing issue wherein Allogene raised net proceeds of around $87.9 million.

Maintains 2023 Guidance

Allogene anticipates operating expenses for the full year to be approximately $340 million, which includes non-cash stock compensation expenses of around $80 million.

Cash burn for 2023 is expected to be approximately $230 million. Based on these projections, management expects the existing cash runway to be sufficient to fund operations into second-quarter 2025.

Pipeline Update

Allogene has six pipeline candidates in early-stage of clinical development, including five AlloCAR T cell product candidates, namely ALLO-501, ALLO-501A, ALLO-715, ALLO-605 and ALLO-316 and a monoclonal antibody (mAB) ALLO-647.

ALLO-501 is being evaluated in a phase I ALPHA study for r/r non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) subtypes. A second-generation version of ALLO-501, ALLO-501A is also being developed for NHL in the phase I/II ALPHA2 study.

This June, Allogene reported long-term follow-up data from the phase I ALPHA/ALPHA2 studies which evaluated its lead product candidate ALLO-501/501A combined with a lymphodepletion regimen comprised of fludarabine, cyclophosphamide and ALLO-647 (“FCA90”) in LBCL patients. Data from the study showed that treatment with the combination dose achieved an overall response rate (ORR) of 67%, including a complete response rate (CRR) of 58%. The responses in patients that received this combination dose were durable, with a 42% CRR at six months, with the longest complete response ongoing at more than 31 months.

Management is currently enrolling study participants in the phase II portion of the ALPHA2 study, which evaluates ALLO-501A in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) large B cell lymphoma (LBCL). The study is expected to complete enrolment in the first half of 2024, and a data readout is expected by 2024-end.

The mAB candidate, ALLO-647, is part of the lymphodepletion regimen, which will likely increase the potency of allogeneic CAR T cell therapies. Management started the phase II EXPAND study during first-quarter 2023 to demonstrate the contribution of ALLO-647 to the standard fludarabine and cyclophosphamide lymphodepletion regimen. Allogene plans to utilize ALLO-647 in all its clinical studies to enable the expansion and persistence of AlloCAR T product candidates.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. price | Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

