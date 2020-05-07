Allogene's (ALLO) Q1 Loss Widens Y/Y, Pipeline Progresses

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred loss of 50 cents per share in first-quarter 2020, wider than the year-ago quarter’s loss of 32 cents. The Zacks Consensus Estimate was pegged at a loss of 57 cents.

With no marketed products, the company did not record any revenues during the quarter.

Shares of Allogene have gained 15.7% so far this year compared with the industry’s increase of 3.6%.

Quarter in Detail

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $42 million, up 79.6% from the year-ago quarter. The significant increase was presumably due to higher clinical activities.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased 19.8% year over year to $8 million.

The company had $553 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Mar 31, 2020 compared with $588.9 million as of Dec 31, 2019.

2020 Guidance Maintained

Allogene maintained its guidance for 2020 provided on the fourth-quarter earnings call. The company expects full-year loss to be in the range of $260-$280 million, which will include stock-based compensation expense of $70 million to $75 million.

Pipeline Update

Allogene has four pipeline candidates in early-stage of development, including three CAR T cell product candidates — UCART19, ALLO-501 and ALLO-715 — and a monoclonal antibody (mAB), ALLO-647.

The company expects to report initial data from the phase I study evaluating ALLO-501 in patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma (“LBCL”) and r/r follicular lymphoma (“FL”), by June-end.

Allogene plans to initiate enrollment in an abbreviated phase I study, which will evaluate next generation anti-CD19 AlloCAR T, ALLO-501A, in patients with r/r LBCL or transformed FL in the second quarter. Please note that ALLO-501A is the second-generation version of ALLO-501.

The company plans to initiate a phase I study to evaluate ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks’ investigational gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI), nirogacestat, for treating R/R MM in the second half of 2020.

