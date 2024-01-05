News & Insights

Allogene to cut 22% of its workforce

January 05, 2024 — 08:25 am EST

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gene editing company Allogene Therapeutics ALLO.O said on Friday it will cut 22% of its workforce as part of a clinical development strategy aimed at prioritizing its product pipeline.

As of February 2023, Allogene had 361 employees.

Allogene estimates it will incur charges of about $5.0 million to $5.5 million associated with the layoffs.

The reduction in workforce is expected to be completed by the end of January 2024.

