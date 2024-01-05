Allogene to cut 22% of its workforce

Adds details in para 2,3

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gene editing company Allogene Therapeutics ALLO.O said on Friday it will cut 22% of its workforce as part of a clinical development strategy aimed at prioritizing its product pipeline.

As of February 2023, Allogene had 361 employees.

Allogene estimates it will incur charges of about $5.0 million to $5.5 million associated with the layoffs.

The reduction in workforce is expected to be completed by the end of January 2024.

(Reporting by Christy Santhosh; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Christy.Santhosh@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.