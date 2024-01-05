News & Insights

Allogene Therapeutics To Lay Off 22% Of Its Workforce; Stock Down

January 05, 2024 — 11:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Gene editing company, Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO), Friday announced its decision to cut down its workforce by 22% in a move to focus on developing its blood cancer therapy. Following this announcement, the stock plunged 16 percent.

The company has earlier announced that it will no longer focus on its blood cancer therapy Cema-Cel. Currently, it is on its way to developing a new study for the same class of therapy which will focus on patients with blood cancer.

The company said that it estimates an expense of $5 million to $5.5 million related to lay-offs which will be completed by the end of January 2024.

Currently, Allogene's stock is tumbling 16.28 percent to $2.8450 from previous close of $3.39 on the Nasdaq.

RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
