Allogene Therapeutics Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.70, changing hands as high as $10.74 per share. Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.425 per share, with $19.25 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.70.

