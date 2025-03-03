Allogene Therapeutics Schedules Conference Call and Webcast for Q4 and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on March 13, 2025

Allogene Therapeutics will announce 2024 financial results and provide updates on March 13, 2025, via conference call and webcast.

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will report its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results on March 13, 2025, after the market closes, followed by a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET. Interested parties can access the live webcast on the company’s website and a replay will be available for 30 days. Allogene Therapeutics is focused on developing allogeneic CAR T cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, aiming to provide innovative, scalable treatments. The press release also includes a cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements about the company’s development and commercialization efforts. For further inquiries, Christine Cassiano, the company's EVP, can be contacted.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., March 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T™) products for cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced that it will report the fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results and provide a business update on March 13, 2025, after the close of the market. The announcement will be followed by a live audio webcast and conference call at 2:00 p.m. PT/5:00 p.m. ET.







Listen-Only Webcast







The listen-only webcast will be made available on the Company's website at



www.allogene.com



under the Investors tab in the News and Events section. A replay will be available on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.







Conference Call Registration







If you would like the option to ask a question on the conference call, please use



this link



to register. Upon registering for the conference call, you will receive a personal PIN to access the call.







About Allogene Therapeutics







Allogene Therapeutics, with headquarters in South San Francisco, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering the development of allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell (AlloCAR T



™



) products for cancer and autoimmune disease. Led by a management team with significant experience in cell therapy, Allogene is developing a pipeline of “off-the-shelf” CAR T cell product candidates with the goal of delivering readily available cell therapy on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. For more information, please visit



www.allogene.com



, and follow Allogene Therapeutics on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.







Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements for Allogene







This press release contains forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding intentions, beliefs, projections, outlook, analyses or current expectations concerning, among other things Allogene’s ability to develop and deliver readily available allogeneic CAR T products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease on-demand, more reliably, and at greater scale to more patients. Various factors may cause material differences between Allogene’s expectations and actual results, including risks and uncertainties related to our product candidates being based on novel technologies, which makes it difficult to predict the time and cost of product candidate development, the safety or efficacy of a product candidate, and whether a product candidate will receive regulatory approval, which could prevent or delay commercialization. These and other risks are discussed in greater detail in Allogene’s filings with the SEC, including without limitation under the “Risk Factor” heading in its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Any forward-looking statements that are made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. Allogene assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.





AlloCAR T™ is a trademark of Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.







Allogene Media/Investor Contact:







Christine Cassiano





EVP, Chief Corporate Affairs & Brand Strategy Officer







Christine.Cassiano@allogene.com





