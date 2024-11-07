Allogene Therapeutics reports Q3 EPS (32c), consensus (33c)

The Company had $403.4 million in cash, cash equivalents, and investments as of September 30…”We are proud of the progress made in the third quarter of 2024 to advance our investigational allogeneic cell products in key “firsts” – our first-line consolidation trial in large B-cell lymphoma with cema-cel, ALLO-316 as the first allogeneic CAR T product candidate to demonstrate positive results in solid tumors, and the first CD19/CD70 dual CAR T candidate specifically designed for autoimmune disease,” said David Chang, M.D., Ph.D., President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene. “We believe these efforts have the potential to redefine treatment paradigms, tailoring therapies to meet the unique needs of large patient populations, and enabling broader real-world adoption. Allogene remains dedicated to driving innovation that improves outcomes for patients with both cancer and autoimmune diseases.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ALLO:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.