Allogene Therapeutics Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q4

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO incurred a fourth-quarter 2025 loss of 17 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. In the year-ago period, the company had reported a loss of 28 cents.

As the company lacks a marketed product in its portfolio, it did not report any sales during the quarter.

Year to date, shares of Allogene have surged 80% compared with the industry’s 4% growth.



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More on ALLO’s Results

Research & development (R&D) expenses totaled $28.6 million, down 36% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses declined 11% year over year to $13.8 million.

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Allogene had $258.3 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $277 million as of Sept. 30, 2025. The company expects this cash balance to fund the company’s operations into the first quarter of 2028.

Full-Year 2025 Results

Devoid of marketed products, Allogene did not record any revenues during the year.

The company reported a loss of 87 cents per share for the year, narrower than the year-ago period’s loss of $1.32.

ALLO’s 2026 Guidance

Allogene anticipates full-year operating expenses to be around $210 million, including non-cash stock-based compensation expenses of nearly $35 million.

Cash burn for the full year is expected to be around $150 million.

Updates on ALLO’s Pipeline

Allogene’s main focus is on the pivotal phase II ALPHA3 study, which evaluates the lead drug cema-cel as a potential first-line treatment for newly diagnosed and treated large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) patients who are likely to relapse and need further therapy. The lymphodepletion selection and futility analysis from the study, along with MRD conversion rates, are expected in April 2026.

The company is exploring the potential of allogeneic CAR-T cell therapies in autoimmune diseases. It recently initiated the phase I RESOLUTION basket study evaluating ALLO-329 across various autoimmune diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies and systemic sclerosis. Initial data from this study is expected in June 2026.

Allogene is developing a third candidate, ALLO-316, which is being evaluated in the phase I TRAVERSE study in patients with heavily pretreated, advanced or metastatic renal cell carcinoma (RCC). The company is currently exploring partnership opportunities to advance the development of this drug.

ALLO’s Zacks Rank

Allogene currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. price | Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are ANI Pharmaceuticals ANIP and ALX Oncology Holdings ALXO, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for ANI Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $8.28 to $9.00, while the same for 2027 have risen from $9.25 to $10.10. The stock has declined 8% year to date.

ANI Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 22.21%.

Over the past 60 days, ALX Oncology’s 2026 loss per share estimates have narrowed from $1.21 to 88 cents, while the same for 2027 have declined from 99 cents to 60 cents. ALXO shares have rallied about 79% year to date.

ALX Oncology’s earnings missed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average negative surprise being 12.82%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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