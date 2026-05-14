Allogene Therapeutics Posts Narrower-Than-Expected Loss in Q1

Allogene Therapeutics ALLO incurred a first-quarter 2026 loss of 18 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 19 cents. In the year-ago period, the company reported a loss of 28 cents.

As the company lacks a marketed product in its portfolio, it did not report any sales during the quarter.

Year to date, Allogene’s shares have surged 70% compared with the industry’s nearly 1% growth.



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More on ALLO’s Results

Research & development (R&D) expenses totaled $32 million, down 36% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses declined 6% to $14.1 million.

As of March 31, 2026, Allogene had $266.9 million in cash and cash equivalents compared with $258.3 million in the previous quarter. After the company completed a public offering last month that generated gross proceeds of $200.4 million, management expects the existing cash runway to extend into the first quarter of 2029.

ALLO Raises 2026 Expense View

Allogene now anticipates full-year operating expenses of around $225 million (previously $210 million), including non-cash stock-based compensation expense of nearly $35 million (unchanged).

Cash burn for the full year is now expected to be around $165 million (previously: $150 million).

Updates on ALLO’s Pipeline

Allogene’s main focus is the pivotal phase II ALPHA3 study, which evaluates the lead drug cema-cel as a potential first-line treatment for patients with newly diagnosed large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) who are likely to relapse and require further therapy. Last month, the company reported an interim futility analysis from the study, showing 58.3% MRD negativity at day 45 in patients treated with cema-cel versus 16.7% with observation. Management reported no treatment-related serious adverse events at the cutoff and said most patients were managed on an outpatient basis.

While the study is still enrolling patients (completion expected before 2027-end), it expects to provide an interim analysis on the primary endpoint of event-free survival (EFS) in mid-2027. It expects the primary EFS readout in mid-2028. If positive on EFS, the dataset could support a potential FDA filing.

Allogene is also exploring the potential of allogeneic CAR T cell therapies in autoimmune diseases. In November 2025, the company began enrolling patients in RESOLUTION, a Phase 1 basket study evaluating ALLO-329 across autoimmune indications, including systemic lupus erythematosus, idiopathic inflammatory myopathies and systemic sclerosis. In its latest update, Allogene said nine patients had been treated at early low dose levels, with initial observations showing signs of clinical activity and favorable tolerability. The next update from the study is expected in fourth-quarter 2026.

ALLO’s Zacks Rank

Allogene currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Price

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. price | Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. Quote

Our Key Picks Among Biotech Stocks

Some better-ranked stocks from the sector are Amarin Corporation AMRN and Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have improved from $5.50 to $4.64. AMRN shares have risen 8% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters but missed the mark on one occasion, delivering an average surprise of 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 EPS have increased from $3.03 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.46. INDV shares have risen 7% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 65.44%.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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