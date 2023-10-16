News & Insights

Allogene Therapeutics Names Geoffrey Parker CFO

October 16, 2023 — 08:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing allogeneic CAR T products for cancer, Monday said it has appointed Geoffrey Parker as Executive Vice President, and Chief Financial Officer.

In his new role, Parker will oversee the company's financial operations and business strategy and will serve as a member of the Leadership Team.

Parker holds nearly 40 years of leadership experience. Before joining Allogene, he served as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of Tricida, Inc.

Prior to that, Parker served as Chief Financial Officer of Anacor Pharmaceuticals, which was acquired by Pfizer in 2016, and also served as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs.

David Chang, President, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Allogene, said, "Geoff's extensive experience in biotechnology across all aspects of finance and business development strategy will be of tremendous value to Allogene as we advance our critical pipeline assets and explore new opportunities."

