Allogene Therapeutics Looks Attractive After A 13% Fall Last Week

The stock price of Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) has seen a 13% drop over the last five trading days. The decline is surprising given the company’s announcement of positive results from early clinical trials for its CAR-T treatment for blood cancer. While 75% of patients with forms of lymphoma responded to Allogene’s treatment, 50% of the patients fully recovered. This is a big positive for the company and if successful in late stage trials, Allogene’s treatments will compete with the likes of Gilead and Novartis. Allogene’s treatment is expected to be cheaper than that of Gilead and Novartis, and it could garner $800 million in peak sales. Currently, Allogene doesn’t have any commercial products, but it has a solid pipeline of over ten programs.

Given that ALLO stock has fallen 13% in just five days, will it resume its downward trajectory over the coming weeks, or is a rise in the stock imminent? We believe that the stock will rebound in the near term, given the positive results from its clinical trials, and the recent drop offers a good buying opportunity for the long term investors. In fact, the average price estimate for ALLO stock currently stands at $50, reflecting a solid 2x premium from the current levels of around $25. Furthermore, using the recent trend (13% fall in a week) and three years of historical stock data, the Trefis AI engine finds that ALLO stock will likely move higher over the next one month (twenty-one trading days).

According to the Trefis Machine Learning Engine, which identifies trends in a company’s stock price using historical stock data, returns for ALLO stock average around 5% in the next one-month (twenty-one trading days) period after experiencing a 5% fall in a week (five trading days), much higher than the 3.1% expected return for the S&P500 over the next month (twenty-one trading days).

But how would these numbers change if you are interested in holding ALLO stock for a shorter or a longer time period? You can test the answer and many other combinations on the Trefis Machine Learning Engine to test Allogene Therapeutics stock chances of a rise after a fall. You can test the chance of recovery over different time intervals of a quarter, month, or even just one day!

Some Fun Scenarios, FAQs & Making Sense of Allogene Therapeutics Stock Movements:

Question 1: Is the average return for Allogene Therapeutics stock higher after a drop?

Answer: Consider two situations,

Case 1: Allogene Therapeutics stock drops by -5% or more in a week

Case 2: Allogene Therapeutics stock rises by 5% or more in a week

Is the average return for Allogene Therapeutics stock higher over the subsequent month after Case 1 or Case 2?

ALLO stock fares better after Case 1, with an average return of 4.7% over the next month (21 trading days) under Case 1 (where the stock has just suffered a 5% loss over the previous week), versus, an average return of 0.1% for Case 2.

In comparison, the S&P 500 has an average return of 3.1% over the next 21 trading days under Case 1, and an average return of just 0.5% for Case 2 as detailed in our dashboard that details the average return for the S&P 500 after a fall or rise.

Try the Trefis machine learning engine above to see for yourself how Allogene Therapeutics stock is likely to behave after any specific gain or loss over a period.

Question 2: Does patience pay?

Answer: If you buy and hold Allogene Therapeutics stock, the expectation is over time the near term fluctuations will cancel out, and the long-term positive trend will favor you – at least if the company is otherwise strong.

Overall, according to data and Trefis machine learning engine’s calculations, patience absolutely pays for most stocks!

For ALLO stock, the returns over the next N days after a -5% change over the last 5 trading days is detailed in the table below, along with the returns for the S&P500:

You can try the engine to see what this table looks like for Allogene Therapeutics after a larger loss over the last week, month, or quarter.

Question 3: What about the average return after a rise if you wait for a while?

Answer: The average return after a rise is understandably lower than after a fall as detailed in the previous question. Interestingly, though, if a stock has gained over the last few days, you would do better to avoid short-term bets for most stocks.

It’s pretty powerful to test the trend for yourself for Allogene Therapeutics stock by changing the inputs in the charts above.

