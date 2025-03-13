ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS Earnings Results: $ALLO Reports Quarterly Earnings

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ($ALLO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported earnings of -$0.28 per share, beating estimates of -$0.34 by $0.06. The company also reported revenue of $0, missing estimates of $14,280 by $-14,280.

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS Insider Trading Activity

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS insiders have traded $ALLO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ZACHARY ROBERTS (EVP of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,031 shares for an estimated $80,428 .

. DAVID D CHANG (President and CEO) sold 46,003 shares for an estimated $77,285

DEBORAH M. MESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,449 shares for an estimated $52,267 .

. TIMOTHY L. MOORE (Chief Technical Officer) sold 14,746 shares for an estimated $25,215

FRANZ B HUMER sold 9,221 shares for an estimated $19,917

EARL MARTIN DOUGLAS (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,404 shares for an estimated $10,950

GEOFFREY M. PARKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,361 shares for an estimated $7,544

ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS stock to their portfolio, and 81 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

