Allogene Therapeutics Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALLO

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $34.47, changing hands as high as $35.18 per share. Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.85 per share, with $55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.12.

