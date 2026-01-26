Is Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Allogene Therapeutics is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 931 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Allogene Therapeutics is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALLO's full-year earnings has moved 3% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, ALLO has returned 25.6% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Medical group have gained about 7.7% on average. This shows that Allogene Therapeutics is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) is another Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 20.9%.

Over the past three months, Alzamend Neuro, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 29%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allogene Therapeutics belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 452 individual stocks and currently sits at #87 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.4% this year, meaning that ALLO is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Alzamend Neuro, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on Allogene Therapeutics and Alzamend Neuro, Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (ALZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.