Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Friday, shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALLO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.54, changing hands as high as $14.06 per share. Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading up about 4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLO's low point in its 52 week range is $6.425 per share, with $27.86 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.36.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.