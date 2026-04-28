Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO) Price Target Increased by 16.66% to 8.83

The average one-year price target for Allogene Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:ALLO) has been revised to $8.83 / share. This is an increase of 16.66% from the prior estimate of $7.57 dated April 12, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $3.89 to a high of $14.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 292.32% from the latest reported closing price of $2.25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allogene Therapeutics. This is an decrease of 110 owner(s) or 36.79% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALLO is 0.15%, an increase of 105.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 11.79% to 165,346K shares. The put/call ratio of ALLO is 0.28, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pfizer holds 22,032K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Tpg Gp A holds 18,716K shares representing 5.44% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 12,111K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,972K shares , representing a decrease of 15.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 5.48% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 8,140K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,079K shares , representing an increase of 13.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALLO by 25.55% over the last quarter.

Patient Square Capital holds 4,964K shares representing 1.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,981K shares , representing an increase of 39.94%.

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