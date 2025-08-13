Allogene Q2 Cash Tops $300 Million

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) reported second-quarter 2025 results on August 13, 2025, highlighting $302.6 million in cash and investments as of the end of Q2 2025 with a projected cash runway into the second half of 2027 despite reporting a GAAP net loss of $50.9 million. The company streamlined the pivotal ALPHA-three trial, advanced the ALLO-316 solid tumor program with FDA alignment, and initiated the ALLO-329 autoimmune study, signaling critical strategic inflection points for its allogeneic CAR T cell pipeline. The following analysis dissects these developments and their implications for long-term investors.

Allogene pivots by streamlining ALPHA-three trial protocol

Protocol amendments eliminated the enhanced lymphodepletion (FCA) arm, leaving a two-arm randomized study and prioritizing patient safety and operational scalability. Over 50 sites are now active for ALPHA-three enrollment, and feedback indicates increased investigator engagement following this design change.

"The ALPHA-three study has been streamlined into a two-arm randomized trial comparing treatment with Semi Cell following a standard lymphodepletion regimen of fludarabine and cyclophosphamide in the active arm to observation in the control arm. This decisive move, made in conjunction with the Data Safety Monitoring Board and Steering Committee, reflects our unwavering commitment to patient safety. It also reflects our ability to act swiftly, balancing scientific judgment with agility, to create and preserve the long-term value of our platform. I also would like to thank the review team at the FDA that provided prompt informal consultation and guidance. More than 50 sites are now activated across the US and Canada, and additional international expansion is underway.

-- David Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer

This decisive protocol alteration reduces operational complexity, lowers clinical risk, and is likely to accelerate enrollment while removing exposure to ALLO-647–related adverse events in front-line large B-cell lymphoma patients.

ALLO aligns ALLO-316 pivotal trial with FDA strategy

This quarter, Allogene presented ALLO-316 data in renal cell carcinoma (RCC) at ASCO 2025, underscoring the performance of its Dagra FLAC technology for off-the-shelf solid tumor therapies. Management has formalized a pivotal regulatory path with the FDA and is actively seeking development partnerships to advance ALLO-316 in solid tumors.

"We have since aligned with the FDA on a pivotal trial strategy and are actively exploring partnership opportunities with several third parties to advance this program."

-- David Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer

Alignment with the FDA on a pivotal trial strategy addresses a key regulatory risk and positions Allogene as a leader in the nascent allogeneic CAR T solid tumor domain, strengthening prospects for near- and mid-term value inflection through future clinical and business development milestones.

Allogene launches ALLO-329 autoimmune trial exploring minimal lymphodepletion

The new resolution study in autoimmune disease opens a market expansion pathway, utilizing cyclophosphamide-only or no lymphodepletion, diverging from standard CAR T protocols and potentially lowering toxicity profiles. Initial updates will highlight biomarker and early clinical data in 2026 across two regimen cohorts.

"In autoimmune disease, we opened enrollment in the resolution study, one of the first allogeneic CAR T trials in this space and the first of such to contemplate a new approach to lymphodepletion. We have designed both our AlloCAR T product and the trial itself with patient accessibility not as an afterthought, but as a priority from the outset. By simplifying or eliminating lymphodepletion altogether, we are testing both hypotheses grounded in strong science and clinical insight."

-- David Chang, President and Chief Executive Officer

By innovating with less-intensive lymphodepletion, Allogene is among the first to pursue this approach in autoimmune indications, broadening its addressable market.

Looking Ahead

Management reaffirmed a cash runway into the second half of 2027, excluding the impact of future partnerships or business development. A futility analysis of the ALPHA-three trial, focused on meaningful minimal residual disease (MRD) conversion rates, remains on schedule for 2026, while initial biomarker and clinical outcomes from the ALLO-329 autoimmune basket are expected in the first half of 2026. No definitive guidance was provided for enrollment targets or patient numbers in upcoming interim releases.

