Allogene Narrows Loss in Fiscal Q2

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO), a biotechnology company developing off-the-shelf cell therapies for cancer and autoimmune diseases, reported its second quarter 2025 results on August 13, 2025. The release highlighted a smaller-than-expected GAAP net loss for Q2 2025. as the company reduced expenses and continued its focus on advancing clinical-stage programs. Allogene did not book any revenue, consistent with its clinical-stage status. Despite solid financial performance, the company pushed back key clinical trial milestones by about six months, citing operational challenges at trial sites. Overall, the period reflected prudent cost control, continued progress in trial enrollment, and a strong cash position, though development delays will be a focus moving forward.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.23) $(0.27) $(0.35) 34.3% General and Administrative Expenses $14.3 million N/A N/A Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Investments $302.6 million $373.1 million† (18.9%)

Company Overview and Recent Focus

Allogene Therapeutics develops allogeneic, or "off-the-shelf," chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR T) therapies. This means it engineers healthy donor T cells to target and destroy cancer or harmful immune cells, aiming to provide options that are ready-made and scalable, unlike traditional personalized cell therapies. Its main clinical programs target large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), renal cell carcinoma (RCC), and autoimmune diseases.

Recently, the company has been focused on critical clinical trials for its top candidates: cema-cel as a therapy for LBCL, ALLO-316 for RCC, and ALLO-329 targeting autoimmune conditions. Success in these programs, as well as the efficiency and capacity of its in-house manufacturing operations, are key to the company's future. Partnerships, technological innovation—particularly in gene editing and trial design—and prudent cash management also remain central to its strategy.

Quarter in Review: Clinical Milestones, Costs, and Operations

The quarter saw Allogene narrow its GAAP net loss. No revenue was reported, as expected for a company without approved products. The firm ended the quarter with $302.6 million in cash and investments, down from $373.1 million at the end of Q4 2024 (GAAP). Management reaffirmed that this funding should last through the second half of 2027, even as clinical development spending remains significant.

The main developments came from the company's clinical pipeline. Over 250 patients have been consented for screening since trial activation, with site engagement improving recently—about half of this number in the past three months (as of Q1 2025). However, delays in site activation and patient conversion pushed the timeline for a key internal review (futility analysis and lymphodepletion regimen selection) from late 2025 into the first half of 2026.

Similar timing shifts were seen for ALLO-329, its candidate in autoimmune disease. The Phase 1 RESOLUTION trial is a basket study testing ALLO-329 across multiple autoimmune conditions, including lupus and systemic sclerosis. Enrollment began in the quarter, with initial clinical and biomarker data now expected in 1H 2026, about half a year later than originally planned. Management cited added complexity in site staffing and multidisciplinary requirements as key contributors.

Meanwhile, the company completed Phase 1b enrollment for ALLO-316 in renal cell carcinoma, the only allogeneic CAR T therapy so far to show activity in solid tumors. Updated data were presented at a major cancer congress, and the company has met with the Food and Drug Administration to design a pivotal trial, laying the groundwork for potential partnership discussions to advance the program, reflecting its increasing emphasis on targeted resource allocation and business development to fund broader ambitions.

The company's manufacturing infrastructure, specifically its Cell Forge 1 facility, remains a point of strength. Allogene reported sufficient inventory to supply ongoing trials for all leading product candidates. Previous cost-saving measures in manufacturing have not affected clinical supply, and the company continues routine stability testing to ensure adequate shelf life for its off-the-shelf products. Strategic partnerships and exclusive licenses for gene-editing technologies continue to support the company's position, though no new alliances were announced during the period.

Allogene's core asset, cema-cel, is a CAR T cell therapy that uses gene-edited donor T cells and is being studied in the first-line treatment setting for LBCL through the ALPHA3 trial. The product aims to be available to more patients, faster, by bypassing individualized cell harvesting. The company is seeing stronger engagement at both academic and community trial sites as operational kinks are ironed out, though the time from patient consent to randomization remains longer than initially modelled due to regulatory and staffing hurdles.

ALLO-329, which is a dual-targeted CAR T therapy for autoimmune diseases, is notable for its effort to eliminate or reduce the need for pre-treatment with lymphodepleting chemotherapy. This approach could make cell therapy safer and more accessible to non-cancer patients. The company has stated its openness to partnering to limit financial risk in this area.

For ALLO-316 in renal cell carcinoma, the company reported meaningful clinical responses in patients with high expression of the target protein CD70, particularly in a group of patients who had exhausted other treatment options. Fifty percent of those patients responded, according to prior interim data presented at SITC in November 2024. Following the latest trial results, talks have begun regarding both pivotal trial design and outside partnerships, but there is no update on commercial readiness or prioritization relative to other projects.

A consistent challenge this quarter came from delays in meeting trial milestones for cema-cel and ALLO-329, with management citing site activation problems and the complex logistics of working across multiple medical specialties. Site onboarding is now moving faster, International trial expansion is expected to accelerate enrollment and strengthen trial execution. No new product sales or revenue were recorded, which is typical for a biotech at this stage.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Investor Considerations

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed projected GAAP operating expenses for FY2025 of around $230 million, with an expected $150 million reduction in cash during 2025. The company maintained its guidance for a cash runway into the second half of 2027, assuming no major licensing or partnership deals. No major changes in forward-looking guidance were made during the earnings release.

Investors will want to watch progress in site activation and enrollment conversion for the ALPHA3 and RESOLUTION trials, as continued slowdowns could further delay pivotal data. Milestones to watch include the ALPHA3 futility analysis and MRD conversion updates, as well as initial proof-of-concept data for ALLO-329—both now targeted for 1H 2026. The status and timing of pivotal planning or partnerships for ALLO-316 will be another item to monitor. The company does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

