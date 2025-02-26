Allogene Expands Partnership With Foresight Diagnostics To Advance Cema-Cel Development Globally

(RTTNews) - Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, announced that it has expanded its strategic collaboration with Foresight Diagnostics, Inc.

The partnership will focus on the development of Foresight's minimal residual disease or MRD assay as a companion diagnostic for Allogene's cemacabtagene ansegedleucel or cema-cel in large B-cell lymphoma or LBCL patients.

Under the amended agreement, Allogene and Foresight will work together to develop the MRD assay across the EU, UK, Canada, and Australia, supporting Allogene's clinical development of cema-cel. The assay will identify patients who remain MRD-positive after initial treatment, offering them the opportunity to receive cema-cel as a one-time consolidation dose to prevent disease recurrence.

As part of the agreement, Allogene will invest approximately $37.3 million to support MRD assay development and regulatory submissions.

This expanded collaboration aims to accelerate cema-cel's clinical development and approval in these regions.

