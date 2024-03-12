News & Insights

Allogene, Arbor Announce Global Gene Editing Licensing Agreement For CAR T Platform

March 12, 2024 — 09:42 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) and Arbor Biotechnologies, Inc. on Tuesday announced that they have entered into a non-exclusive, global gene editing licensing agreement. The licensing will allow Allogene to use Arbor's innovative CRISPR gene-editing technology in its next-generation AlloCAR T platform for the treatment of autoimmune diseases also known as AID.

Allogene also stated that its first investigational AlloCAR T product designed for AID is currently in development and is expected to enter Phase 1 clinical trials in early 2025.

