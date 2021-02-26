Allogene (ALLO) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Pipeline Advances

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO incurred loss of 53 cents per share in fourth-quarter 2020, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 56 cents as well as the year-ago quarter’s loss of 58 cents.

With no marketed products, the company did not record any revenues during the quarter.

Shares of Allogene have gained 28.8% in the past year compared with the industry’s increase of 11.5%.

Quarter in Detail

Research & development (R&D) expenses were $52.2 million, up 5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

General and administrative (G&A) expenses increased 12.6% year over year to $17.1 million.

The company had $1 billion in cash, cash equivalents and investments as of Dec 31, 2020, same as at the end of Sep 30, 2020

Full-Year Results

Allogene did not report any revenues for the full year. The company incurred loss of $2.08 per share for 2020, wider than the loss of $1.83 in the year-ago period.

2021 Guidance

Allogene issued its guidance for operating expenses in 2021, which is expected to be between $300 million and $330 million.

Pipeline Update

Allogene has four pipeline candidates in early-stage of clinical development, including three CAR T cell product candidates — ALLO-501, ALLO-501A and ALLO-715 — and a monoclonal antibody (mAB), ALLO-647. Please note that the company utilizes ALLO-647 as part of its differentiated lymphodepletion regimen in clinical studies evaluating ALLO-501 or ALLO-715

A phase I study — UNIVERSAL — is evaluating ALLO-715 in combination with ALLO-647 in patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (r/rMM). Initial data from the study presented in December demonstrated that there were no graft-vs-host disease or Immune Effector Cell-Associated Neurotoxicity Syndrome. Moreover, data from the cohort evaluating a dose of 320M CAR T+ cells demonstrated overall response rate of 60%. Data from the study also showed that higher the dose, higher was the response rate.

The company is currently enrolling patients in the newly-approved clinical study to evaluate ALLO-715 in combination with SpringWorks Therapeutics’ SWTX late-stage candidate, nirogacestat, as a potential treatment for r/rMM.

Meanwhile, the FDA has cleared an investigational new drug (“IND”) application for initiation of a clinical study to evaluate its first CAR T candidate for solid tumors, ALLO-316. A study is expected to start by this quarter end. The company also plans to initiate a clinical study this year to evaluate its first anti-BCMA TurboCAR T cell therapy, ALLO-605, in r/rMM in 2021. The candidate has the potential to improve efficacy, overcome cell exhaustion, and reduce dosing requirements of AlloCAR T therapy.

The company plans to announce initial data from the phase I ALPHA2 study evaluating ALLO-501A in the second quarter. It intends to start a pivotal, phase II study on the candidate, subject to positive data and regulatory approvals.

Allogene currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.