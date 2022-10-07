Allogene (ALLO) Begins Phase II Study on Allogeneic CAR T Therapy

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. ALLO recently announced that it has initiated the pivotal phase II ALPHA2 study evaluating its allogeneic CAR T (AlloCAR T) therapy, ALLO-501A for treating patients with relapsed/refractory (r/r) large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL).

The study is designed to support the ease and convenience of a single dose of ALLO-501A in a given patient population.

Per the company, the above-mentioned study is the industry’s first potentially pivotal phase II study on an AlloCAR T product.

The primary endpoint of the ALPHA2 study is to check the objective response rate. The study will enroll around 100 patients who have received at least two prior lines of therapy and have not received prior anti-CD19 therapy. s

The FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy designation to ALLO-501A for treating patients with r/r LBCL in June 2022.

Along with the press release, ALLO announced that it is also looking to initiate a separate potentially registrational study, EXPAND, which will evaluate its anti-CD52 monoclonal antibody, ALLO-647.

The EXPAND study intends to demonstrate the safety of ALLO-647 and its contribution to the standard fludarabine/cyclophosphamide lymphodepletion regimen.

The company expects data from the ALPHA2 and the EXPAND studies to support regulatory approval of both ALLO-501A and ALLO-647, respectively.

Allogene’s other CAR T cell product candidates are ALLO-501, ALLO-605, ALLO-316 and ALLO-715. All of these are in the early stage of development, targeting various types of cancer indications.

Allogene currently has no approved products in its portfolio. Hence, in the absence of a marketed drug, pipeline development remains in key focus for the company.

