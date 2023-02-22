Allocations to Alternatives Expected to Rise Over Next Three Years

According to data compiled in late December and early January by Devin McGinley, director of InvestmentNews Research, advisors are showing an increasing interest in alternative investments. McGinley’s survey of more than 200 advisors and financial professionals revealed that 43% of advisors plan to add exposure to at least one alternative asset class this year, while 46% anticipate increasing their average allocation to alternatives over the next three years. The survey also revealed that advisors said their average allocation to alternatives over the next three years is expected to rise to 15% from a current average of 12% of client portfolios. McGinley explained that an uncertain economic outlook and a recognition of the long-term benefits of diversification are driving the increasing appeal of alternatives. While it’s the responsibility of advisors to navigate client portfolios, McGinley is also seeing increasing pressure from investors. For instance, more than a third of advisors surveyed said they’ve had clients asking about alternative investments over the past six months. When discussing alternatives, the two biggest investor concerns were down markets and inflation. McGinley said that “Clients are asking about alternatives because they’re nervous.” More specifically, his research found that clients are asking about the following asset classes in order: real estate, gold, private equity, liquid alternatives, cryptocurrency, structured notes, and private debt.

