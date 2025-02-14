$ALLO stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALLO stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,748,887 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALLO:
$ALLO Insider Trading Activity
$ALLO insiders have traded $ALLO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ZACHARY ROBERTS (EVP of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,031 shares for an estimated $80,428.
- DAVID D CHANG (President and CEO) sold 46,003 shares for an estimated $77,285
- TIMOTHY L. MOORE (Chief Technical Officer) sold 14,746 shares for an estimated $25,215
- FRANZ B HUMER sold 9,221 shares for an estimated $19,917
- DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 9,136 shares for an estimated $19,916
- EARL MARTIN DOUGLAS (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,404 shares for an estimated $10,950
- GEOFFREY M. PARKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,361 shares for an estimated $7,544
$ALLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ALLO stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 6,254,961 shares (-20.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,323,066
- LYNX1 CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 3,974,079 shares (+178.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,127,421
- BOXER CAPITAL, LLC removed 3,850,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,780,000
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 2,593,091 shares (+106.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $7,260,654
- EXODUSPOINT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,634,838 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,482,204
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 951,799 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,665,037
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 878,955 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $2,461,074
