$ALLO stock is up 30% today. Here's what we see in our data.

February 14, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

February 14, 2025 — 10:31 am EST

$ALLO stock has now risen 30% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $12,748,887 of trading volume.

Here is what we see in our data on $ALLO:

$ALLO Insider Trading Activity

$ALLO insiders have traded $ALLO stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • ZACHARY ROBERTS (EVP of R&D) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 46,031 shares for an estimated $80,428.
  • DAVID D CHANG (President and CEO) sold 46,003 shares for an estimated $77,285
  • TIMOTHY L. MOORE (Chief Technical Officer) sold 14,746 shares for an estimated $25,215
  • FRANZ B HUMER sold 9,221 shares for an estimated $19,917
  • DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 9,136 shares for an estimated $19,916
  • EARL MARTIN DOUGLAS (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,404 shares for an estimated $10,950
  • GEOFFREY M. PARKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,361 shares for an estimated $7,544

$ALLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 81 institutional investors add shares of $ALLO stock to their portfolio, and 72 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

