$ALLO stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALLO stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,026,913 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ALLO (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ALLO stock page):
$ALLO Insider Trading Activity
$ALLO insiders have traded $ALLO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID D CHANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,671 shares for an estimated $168,754.
- DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 13,313 shares for an estimated $32,350
- ZACHARY ROBERTS (EVP of R&D) sold 18,832 shares for an estimated $32,014
- TIMOTHY L. MOORE (Chief Technical Officer) sold 14,746 shares for an estimated $25,215
- ANNIE YOSHIYAMA (SVP, Finance) sold 9,601 shares for an estimated $13,537
- EARL MARTIN DOUGLAS (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,404 shares for an estimated $10,950
- BENJAMIN MACHINAS BENESKI (SVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 5,488 shares for an estimated $10,838
- GEOFFREY M. PARKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,361 shares for an estimated $7,544
$ALLO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $ALLO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FMR LLC removed 16,377,833 shares (-68.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $23,911,636
- DARWIN GLOBAL MANAGEMENT, LTD. added 10,449,791 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $15,256,694
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 5,368,778 shares (+77.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,838,415
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 4,854,233 shares (+90.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $7,087,180
- STATE STREET CORP removed 4,460,189 shares (-61.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,511,875
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC added 3,747,397 shares (+177.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $5,471,199
- VESTAL POINT CAPITAL, LP removed 1,500,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,190,000
$ALLO Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALLO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025
- Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025
- HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025
$ALLO Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLO recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ALLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Samantha Semenkow from Citigroup set a target price of $4.0 on 05/15/2025
- Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/14/2025
- Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 05/14/2025
- Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 05/14/2025
- Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $9.0 on 05/14/2025
- Jack Allen from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 05/14/2025
- Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 03/19/2025
