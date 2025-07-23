$ALLO stock is up 18% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ALLO stock has now risen 18% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,026,913 of trading volume.

$ALLO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ALLO:

$ALLO insiders have traded $ALLO stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALLO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID D CHANG (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 92,671 shares for an estimated $168,754 .

. DEBORAH M. MESSEMER sold 13,313 shares for an estimated $32,350

ZACHARY ROBERTS (EVP of R&D) sold 18,832 shares for an estimated $32,014

TIMOTHY L. MOORE (Chief Technical Officer) sold 14,746 shares for an estimated $25,215

ANNIE YOSHIYAMA (SVP, Finance) sold 9,601 shares for an estimated $13,537

EARL MARTIN DOUGLAS (SVP, General Counsel) sold 6,404 shares for an estimated $10,950

BENJAMIN MACHINAS BENESKI (SVP, Chief Technical Officer) sold 5,488 shares for an estimated $10,838

GEOFFREY M. PARKER (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,361 shares for an estimated $7,544

$ALLO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 86 institutional investors add shares of $ALLO stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALLO Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALLO in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/14/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/14/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

Baird issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/14/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

$ALLO Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALLO recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ALLO in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Samantha Semenkow from Citigroup set a target price of $4.0 on 05/15/2025

on 05/15/2025 Asthika Goonewardene from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Biren Amin from Piper Sandler set a target price of $7.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Luca Issi from RBC Capital set a target price of $10.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Matthew Biegler from Oppenheimer set a target price of $9.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Jack Allen from Baird set a target price of $9.0 on 05/14/2025

on 05/14/2025 Robert Burns from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $8.0 on 03/19/2025

