ALLO Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: ALLO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $35.40, changing hands as low as $35.37 per share. Allogene Therapeutics Inc shares are currently trading off about 6.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALLO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALLO's low point in its 52 week range is $17.79 per share, with $55 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $35.52.

