Allkem to merge with US lithium producer Livent Corp in $10 bln deal - report

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX has inked a $10 billion merger agreement with U.S.-based chemical manufacturing firm Livent Corp LTHM.N, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

The deal is anticipated to be announced overnight in the U.S., the report said.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sonia Cheema)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.