Allkem to merge with US lithium producer Livent Corp in $10 bln deal - report

Credit: REUTERS/ERNEST SCHEYDER

May 10, 2023 — 04:39 am EDT

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX has inked a $10 billion merger agreement with U.S.-based chemical manufacturing firm Livent Corp LTHM.N, the Australian Financial Review reported on Wednesday.

The deal is anticipated to be announced overnight in the U.S., the report said.

