Allkem (OROCF) Price Target Increased by 8.92% to 11.87

The average one-year price target for Allkem (OTC:OROCF) has been revised to 11.87 / share. This is an increase of 8.92% from the prior estimate of 10.90 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.86 to a high of 15.14 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.56% from the latest reported closing price of 10.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allkem. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to OROCF is 1.29%, an increase of 14.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 76.66% to 1,298K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HFOAX - Janus Henderson International Opportunities Fund holds 1,142K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 587K shares, representing an increase of 48.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OROCF by 103.74% over the last quarter.

HEMAX - Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Fund holds 121K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 97K shares, representing an increase of 19.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in OROCF by 24.23% over the last quarter.

JAQAX - Janus Henderson Asia Equity Fund holds 35K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 51K shares, representing a decrease of 44.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in OROCF by 34.62% over the last quarter.

