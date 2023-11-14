News & Insights

Allkem-Livent merger gets regulatory approvals before shareholder vote

Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

November 14, 2023 — 04:02 pm EST

Nov 14 (Reuters) - Lithium miner Livent LTHN.Nsaid on Tuesday its proposed $10.6 billion merger with Australia's Allkem AKE.AX had received all the required pre-closing regulatory approvals.

The deal is expected to close by Jan. 4 if Allkem shareholders vote in its favor at a Dec. 19 meeting.

The new company, to be called Arcadium Lithium,will be the world's third-biggest producer of the key metal used in electric vehicle batteries, behind U.S.-based Albemarle ALB.N and Chile's SQM SQMA.SN.

Under the deal, Allkem shareholders will get one share in Arcadium Lithium for each of their shares and the company will ultimately own 56% of the new firm.

Livent shareholders will get 2.406 shares in the new firm for each existing share, with Livent CEO Paul Graves taking the top job.

While a basket of prices for lithium has dropped more than 60% this year, the world's largest lithium producers say they remain bullish on long-term demand for the battery material.

