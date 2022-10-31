Allison's (ALSN) Q3 Earnings & Sales Beat, '22 View Revised

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN posted third-quarter earnings of $1.45 a share, which topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.31 owing to higher-than-anticipated sales from North America Off-Highway, Outside North America On-Highway, Outside North America Off-Highway and Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets. The bottom line increased 63% on a year-over-year basis from 89 cents a share. Quarterly revenues of $710 million grew 25% from the year-ago period and crossed the consensus mark of $691 million.

Segmental Performance

Allison segregates revenues in terms of end markets served, which are as follows:



In the reported quarter, net sales in the North America On-Highway end market jumped 24% year over year to $340 million amid continued robust customer demand for last-mile delivery, regional haul and vocational trucks. But the metric lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $356 million.



Net sales in the North America Off-Highway end market rose 20% to $24 million from the year-ago period and crossed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.4 million.



In the reported quarter, net sales in the Defense end market declined 10% year over year to $35 million. The figure also lagged the consensus estimate of $39.65 million



The Outside North America On-Highway end market’s net sales rose 27% year over year to $118 million in the quarter, led by improved demand in Europe, Asia and South America and outpaced the consensus mark of $109 million.



Net sales in the Outside North America Off-Highway end market shot up 157% year over year to $36 million and beat the consensus mark of $24.37 million.



Net sales in the Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end market rose 25% year over year to $157 million in the quarter, owing to higher demand for global service parts and support equipment, and aluminum die-cast components. Moreover, the figure crossed the consensus mark of $139 million.

Financial Position

Allison saw a gross profit of $328 million, a 26% increase from $261 million for the same period in 2021, mainly driven by higher net sales and price increases on certain products.



Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter came in at $245 million, an increase of nearly 30% from $189 million a year ago. The growth was led by higher gross profit.



Allison had cash and cash equivalents of $180 million on Sep 30, 2022, down from $127 million as of Dec 31, 2021. Long-term debt was $2,502 million, marginally down from $2,504 million as of Dec 31, 2021.



Adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter was $182 million, an increase from $153 million a year ago due to lower capital expenditures and higher net cash provided by operating activities.



Net cash provided by operating activities increased to $207 million from $196 million for the same period in 2021 on higher gross profit.



Selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter increased to $78 million from $73 million for the same period in 2021, driven by higher commercial activities spending. Engineering – research and development expenses were $47 million, an increase from $42 million on a year-over-year basis, primarily led by increased product initiatives spending.



In the third quarter, Allison repurchased $109 million of its common stock. It paid a quarterly dividend of 21 cents per share.

2022 Outlook

Allison raised its full-year 2022 guidance midpoints and narrowed ranges. Its estimated net sales are now in the band of $2,690-$2,740 million instead of the prior range of $2,650-$2,750 million. Net income is now expected in the band of $490-$510 million, up from the prior estimate of $450-$500 million, and adjusted EBITDA is now estimated within $915-$945 million from $885-$955 million. Adjusted free cash flow is now estimated within $460-$480 million from $420-$480 million projected previously. Its expected net cash provided by operating activities is within $620-$650 million, up from $590-$660 million.

Capex numbers are in the band of $160-$170 million, slightly down from $170-$180 million. It reaffirmed that it expects a demand boost in the Global On-Highway, Global Off-Highway and Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets. Its sales guidance also reflects price hikes on certain products.

