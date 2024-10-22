News & Insights

Allison Ventures makes investment in Agtonomy

October 22, 2024 — 04:11 pm EDT

Allison Ventures, Allison Transmission’s (ALSN) venture capital arm, has made a strategic investment in Agtonomy, a software and services company specializing in advanced autonomous and AI solutions for agriculture and industrial applications. With this investment Allison will support Agtonomy in enhancing commercial productivity and operational efficiency through advanced automation and connectivity. Founded in 2021, Agtonomy integrates its technology into well-known tractors and equipment, converting them into a digitally controlled, task-oriented system for agriculture that prioritizes safety, profitability and environmental sustainability. The California-based company has quickly distinguished itself with its innovative teleguidance application, which allows a single user to monitor and control a fleet, significantly reducing labor costs and increasing productivity for farmers.

