Allison Transmission Shares Driven by Big Money

Allison Transmission Shares Under Heavy Accumulation

Institutional volumes reveal a lot. In the past year, our proprietary signals indicate ALSN has enjoyed heavy demand, which we believe to be heavy institutional support.

Each green bar signals unusual trading action in ALSN shares. The green color indicates our proprietary inflow signal:

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Plenty of industrials names are under accumulation right now. But when you dive into the fundamentals, there’s a special tailwind going on with Allison Transmission.

Allison Transmission Fundamental Analysis

Institutional support and healthy fundamentals make this company worth a look. As you can see, ALSN has had strong sales and EPS growth in recent years:

3-year sales growth rate (+13.4%)

3-year EPS growth rate (+42.2%)

Source: FactSet

The one-year EPS outlook is estimated to increase by +13.9%.

Now it makes sense why the stock has been powering to new heights. ALSN is gaining due to a healthy earnings picture.

Combining great fundamentals with our proprietary software has found some big winning stocks over the long term.

ALSN has been a top-rated stock at MAPsignals for years. That means the stock has unusual buy pressure and growing fundamentals. We have a ranking process that showcases stocks like this on a weekly basis.

It’s made the rare Top 20 report multiple times. The blue bars below show when ALSN was a top pick…Big Money inflows are driving it higher.

Source: www.mapsignals.com

Tracking unusual volumes is a great way to discover Big Money interest.

This is a trait that most outlier stocks exhibit – Big Money buys them in big volumes.

Allison Transmission Price Prediction

The ALSN rally isn’t new at all. Big Money buying in the shares is signaling to take notice. Given the historical gains in share price and strong fundamentals, this stock could be worth a spot in a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: the author holds no position in ALSN at the time of publication.

This article was originally posted on FX Empire

