Allison Transmission Q4 Earnings Beat Expectations, Revenues Decline Y/Y

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN reported fourth-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.70 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 but declined 15.4% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $737 million declined 7.4% year over year but surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $722 million.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Quote

ALSN’s Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, net sales in the North America On-Highway end market declined 13.8% year over year to $361 million but exceeded the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $335 million.

The Outside North America On-Highway end market’s net sales were $131 million, reflecting an increase of 5.7% year over year due to higher demand in Europe. The metric also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $125 million.

Net sales in the Global Off-Highway end market plunged to $12 million from $16 million reported in the year-ago period. The figure, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.57 million.

Net sales in the Defense end market rose 7.4% year over year to $73 million, driven by continued execution of growth initiatives. The reported figure, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $86 million.

Net sales in the Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets fell 5.3% year over year to $160 million. The reported figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $167 million.

ALSN’s Financial Position

Allison reported gross profit of $354 million, which decreased from $373 million in the year-ago quarter due to lower volumes and unfavorable direct material costs.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $265 million, which decreased from $270 million reported a year ago.

Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $110 million, up 31% year over year. Engineering, research and development expenses decreased to $44 million from $54 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to lower spending on product initiatives as the company adjusted costs and programs to better align with end-market demand conditions.

Allison Transmission had cash and cash equivalents of $1.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025, up from $781 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $2.89 billion, up from $2.4 billion.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $243 million. Adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter totaled $169 million, up from $136 million generated a year ago.

ALSN’s 2026 Outlook

Allison Transmission has provided its full-year 2026 outlook. The company now anticipates Allison Transmission net sales to be between $3,025 million and $3,175 million compared with $3,010 million reported in 2025. Net income is expected to be in the range of $600-$750 million compared with $623 million reported in 2025. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be between $1,365 million and $1,515 million compared with $1,130 million reported in 2025.

Net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be in the range of $970-$1,100 million compared with $836 million reported in 2025. Capital expenditures are projected to be in the band of $295-$315 million. Adjusted free cash flow is now expected to be between $655 million and $805 million compared with $661 million a year ago.

