Allison Transmission Q3 Earnings Miss Estimates, Guidance Trimmed

Allison Transmission Holdings ALSN reported third-quarter 2025 earnings of $1.63 per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.95 and fell 28% year over year. Quarterly revenues of $693 million declined 16% from the year-ago quarter and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $756 million.

ALSN’s Segmental Performance

In the reported quarter, net sales in the North America On-Highway end market fell 28% year over year to $327 million and missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $368 million. Demand softness for Class 8 vocational and medium-duty trucks affected results.

The Outside North America On-Highway end market’s net sales were $122 million, a fall of 3% from the corresponding quarter of 2024, due to lower demand in Asia. The metric also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $130.83 million.

Net sales in the Global Off-Highway end market plunged to $7 million from $20 million reported in the year-ago period. The figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $17.77 million, amid softer demand from the energy, mining and construction sectors outside of North America.

In the reported quarter, net sales in the Defense end market rose 47% year over year to $78 million, driven by higher demand for Tracked vehicle applications, price increases on certain products and the continued execution of growth initiatives. The reported figure also beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $60 million.

Net sales in the Service Parts, Support Equipment & Other end markets fell 5% year over year to $159 million in the quarter due to lower demand for aluminum die cast components and support equipment. The reported figure also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $169 million.

ALSN’s Financial Position

Allison reported gross profit of $329 million, which decreased from $396 million in the year-ago quarter due to lower volumes and unfavorable direct material costs.

Adjusted EBITDA in the quarter was $256 million, which decreased from $305 million reported a year ago.

Selling, general and administrative expenses in the quarter were $82 million, down 4% year over year. Engineering, research and development expenses decreased to $43 million from $51 million reported in the third quarter of 2024.

Allison Transmission had cash and cash equivalents of $902 million as of Sept. 30, 2025, up from $781 million recorded as of Dec. 31, 2024. Long-term debt was $2.39 billion, unchanged from 2024-end levels.

Net cash provided by operating activities totaled $228 million. Adjusted free cash flow in the reported quarter totaled $184 million, down from $210 million generated a year ago.

ALSN’s 2025 Outlook Revised

Allison Transmission has updated its full-year 2025 outlook. The company now anticipates net sales between $2,975 million and $3,025 million compared with the previous projection of $3,075-$3,175 million. Net income is expected in the range of $620 million to $650 million compared with the prior estimation of $640 to $680 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected between $1,090 million and $1,125 million compared with the previous estimate of $1,130 million to $1,180 million.

Additionally, net cash provided by operating activities is expected to be in the range of $765 million to $795 million compared with the prior estimated range of $785 million to $835 million. Capital expenditures are projected at $165 million to $175 million. Adjusted free cash flow is now expected between $600 million and $620 million, down from the previous range of $620 million to $660 million.

Allison’s Zacks Rank & Key Picks

ALSN carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present.

