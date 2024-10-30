Allison Transmission price target raised to $108 from $103 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Allison Transmission (ALSN) to $108 from $103 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said they continue to like its near-term fundamentals and remain more positively pre-disposed overall following 3Q24 results which exceeded high expectations.
