Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Passed Our Checks, And It's About To Pay A US$0.19 Dividend

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. You will need to purchase shares before the 14th of May to receive the dividend, which will be paid on the 28th of May.

Allison Transmission Holdings's next dividend payment will be US$0.19 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$0.76 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Allison Transmission Holdings has a trailing yield of 1.7% on the current share price of $45.08. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. So we need to investigate whether Allison Transmission Holdings can afford its dividend, and if the dividend could grow.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. That's why it's good to see Allison Transmission Holdings paying out a modest 28% of its earnings. A useful secondary check can be to evaluate whether Allison Transmission Holdings generated enough free cash flow to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 19% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's positive to see that Allison Transmission Holdings's dividend is covered by both profits and cash flow, since this is generally a sign that the dividend is sustainable, and a lower payout ratio usually suggests a greater margin of safety before the dividend gets cut.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:ALSN Historic Dividend May 10th 2021

Businesses with strong growth prospects usually make the best dividend payers, because it's easier to grow dividends when earnings per share are improving. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. Fortunately for readers, Allison Transmission Holdings's earnings per share have been growing at 19% a year for the past five years. Earnings per share are growing rapidly and the company is keeping more than half of its earnings within the business; an attractive combination which could suggest the company is focused on reinvesting to grow earnings further. Fast-growing businesses that are reinvesting heavily are enticing from a dividend perspective, especially since they can often increase the payout ratio later.

The main way most investors will assess a company's dividend prospects is by checking the historical rate of dividend growth. In the past nine years, Allison Transmission Holdings has increased its dividend at approximately 14% a year on average. Both per-share earnings and dividends have both been growing rapidly in recent times, which is great to see.

Final Takeaway

Is Allison Transmission Holdings an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? Allison Transmission Holdings has been growing earnings at a rapid rate, and has a conservatively low payout ratio, implying that it is reinvesting heavily in its business; a sterling combination. Allison Transmission Holdings looks solid on this analysis overall, and we'd definitely consider investigating it more closely.

So while Allison Transmission Holdings looks good from a dividend perspective, it's always worthwhile being up to date with the risks involved in this stock. For example, we've found 3 warning signs for Allison Transmission Holdings that we recommend you consider before investing in the business.

