Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

A week ago, Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) came out with a strong set of quarterly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was a solid earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both coming in strong. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$532m, while EPS were US$0.68 beating analyst models by 23%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:ALSN Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

After the latest results, the eleven analysts covering Allison Transmission Holdings are now predicting revenues of US$2.27b in 2021. If met, this would reflect a satisfactory 5.0% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to shoot up 22% to US$3.68. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.26b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.65 in 2021. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$47.73, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. The most optimistic Allison Transmission Holdings analyst has a price target of US$70.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$35.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Allison Transmission Holdings' revenue growth is expected to slow, with forecast 5.0% increase next year well below the historical 7.2%p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 7.5% next year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Allison Transmission Holdings is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - although our data does suggest that Allison Transmission Holdings' revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$47.73, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Allison Transmission Holdings analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Even so, be aware that Allison Transmission Holdings is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , you should know about...

