Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 19, 2021

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.75, the dividend yield is 2.07%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALSN was $36.75, representing a -20.8% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.40 and a 12.9% increase over the 52 week low of $32.55.

ALSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). ALSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.5. Zacks Investment Research reports ALSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 48.54%, compared to an industry average of 22.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the alsn Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.