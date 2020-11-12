Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 13, 2020

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that ALSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $40.15, the dividend yield is 1.69%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALSN was $40.15, representing a -19.26% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.73 and a 53.54% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

ALSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). ALSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.98. Zacks Investment Research reports ALSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -45.14%, compared to an industry average of -16.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

