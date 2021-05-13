Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 14, 2021

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $43.83, the dividend yield is 1.73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALSN was $43.83, representing a -5.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $46.40 and a 38.31% increase over the 52 week low of $31.69.

ALSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). ALSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.48. Zacks Investment Research reports ALSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 52.07%, compared to an industry average of 36%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALSN Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ALSN as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Industrials AlphaDEX (FXR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FXR with an increase of 18.11% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALSN at 1.36%.

