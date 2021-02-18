Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 19, 2021

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 19, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.19 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ALSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.76% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALSN was $41.65, representing a -9.3% decrease from the 52 week high of $45.92 and a 59.27% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

ALSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Aptiv PLC (APTV) and Trane Technologies plc (TT). ALSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.61. Zacks Investment Research reports ALSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 42.15%, compared to an industry average of 7.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ALSN Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

