Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 21, 2020

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 21, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.17 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ALSN prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that ALSN has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $36.57, the dividend yield is 1.86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ALSN was $36.57, representing a -26.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $49.73 and a 39.85% increase over the 52 week low of $26.15.

ALSN is a part of the Capital Goods sector, which includes companies such as Trane Technologies plc (TT) and Aptiv PLC (APTV). ALSN's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.53. Zacks Investment Research reports ALSN's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -50.51%, compared to an industry average of -29.4%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ALSN through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ALSN as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Global 100 ETF (STMB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is STMB with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ALSN at 0.95%.

