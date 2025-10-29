Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. Q3 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) released earnings for third quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $137 million, or $1.63 per share. This compares with $200 million, or $2.27 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 15.9% to $693 million from $824 million last year.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $137 Mln. vs. $200 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.63 vs. $2.27 last year. -Revenue: $693 Mln vs. $824 Mln last year.

