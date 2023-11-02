Allison Transmission Holdings (FRA:1A7) Price Target Increased by 8.21% to 58.53

The average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings (FRA:1A7) has been revised to 58.53 / share. This is an increase of 8.21% from the prior estimate of 54.09 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 46.75 to a high of 67.84 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.42% from the latest reported closing price of 48.20 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 880 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is an increase of 31 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1A7 is 0.26%, an increase of 6.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.29% to 97,979K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 5,067K shares representing 5.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,301K shares, representing a decrease of 4.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 13.48% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,086K shares representing 4.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,344K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 28.85% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,339K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,463K shares, representing a decrease of 3.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 58.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,858K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,836K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 16.03% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.