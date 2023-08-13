Allison Transmission Holdings (FRA:1A7) Price Target Increased by 12.34% to 51.55

The average one-year price target for Allison Transmission Holdings (FRA:1A7) has been revised to 51.55 / share. This is an increase of 12.34% from the prior estimate of 45.89 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 39.75 to a high of 62.93 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.81% from the latest reported closing price of 52.50 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 873 funds or institutions reporting positions in Allison Transmission Holdings. This is an increase of 25 owner(s) or 2.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1A7 is 0.24%, an increase of 11.85%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.00% to 102,968K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Burgundy Asset Management holds 5,301K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,335K shares, representing a decrease of 0.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 3.34% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 4,086K shares representing 4.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,322K shares, representing a decrease of 5.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 15.97% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,463K shares representing 3.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,244K shares, representing an increase of 35.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 19.61% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 3,344K shares representing 3.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,518K shares, representing a decrease of 5.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 28.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,836K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,803K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1A7 by 1.62% over the last quarter.

