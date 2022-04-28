Allison Transmission Holdings Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ALSN

In trading on Thursday, shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (Symbol: ALSN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $37.40, changing hands as high as $38.32 per share. Allison Transmission Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ALSN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ALSN's low point in its 52 week range is $32.55 per share, with $46.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.86.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.