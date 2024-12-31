Is Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Allison Transmission is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 101 different companies and currently sits at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 5.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, ALSN has moved about 85.8% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Auto-Tires-Trucks companies have returned an average of 23.7%. As we can see, Allison Transmission is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Byd Co., Ltd. (BYDDY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 24%.

Over the past three months, Byd Co., Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.3%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Allison Transmission belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 51 individual stocks and currently sits at #150 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 24.5% so far this year, meaning that ALSN is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Byd Co., Ltd. however, belongs to the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this 23-stock industry is ranked #176. The industry has moved -10.8% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allison Transmission and Byd Co., Ltd. as they could maintain their solid performance.

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