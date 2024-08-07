Is Allison Transmission Holdings (ALSN) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Allison Transmission (ALSN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Allison Transmission is one of 107 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #15 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Allison Transmission is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ALSN's full-year earnings has moved 4.3% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ALSN has returned 44.1% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -18% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Allison Transmission is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Auto-Tires-Trucks stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is General Motors (GM). The stock has returned 13.1% year-to-date.

For General Motors, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 5.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Allison Transmission belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 53 individual companies and currently sits at #219 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 26.3% so far this year, so ALSN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, General Motors falls under the Automotive - Domestic industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #210. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -17.5%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Allison Transmission and General Motors as they could maintain their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

General Motors Company (GM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.